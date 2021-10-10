An elephant panicked due to loud noises during Dasara celebrations in Mandya. (Photo/ANI)

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): An elephant carrying howdah panicked due to loud sounds of firecrackers and music in the Srirangapatna area of Mandya, Karnataka on Saturday during Dasara celebrations.

However, Mahouts and kavadis successfully managed to control the elephant. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, which starts from the first day of Navaratri and concludes on Vijayadashami (Dusshera). This year, Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 7 and will end by October 15. (ANI)

