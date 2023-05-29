Haveri (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out near Shiggaon in the Haveri district following a collision between two trucks, informed officials on Monday.

According to officials, the fire broke out during the early hours of today when two trucks collided on NH-48 near Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

