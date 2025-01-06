Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): In a tragic incident, four members of a family were found dead in a rented house in RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, within the limits of Sadashivanagar Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the deceased include Anup Kumar, aged 38, his wife Rakhi, aged 35, their 5-year-old daughter, and their 2-year-old son. All the family members are natives of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Bengaluru: IIM Bangalore Student Allegedly Falls to Death From Hostel Balcony Hours After Birthday Celebration, Investigation Underway.

Anup Kumar was reportedly working as a software consultant in a private firm in Bengaluru. The bodies were discovered in the house under unexplained circumstances. Police have initiated an investigation, and further details are expected to be released as the case develops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)