Bangalore, January 6: A 29-year-old student at IIM Bangalore allegedly fell to his death from a second-floor balcony at the campus hostel early Sunday, January 5, just hours after celebrating his birthday with friends. Security guards found him unconscious on the hostel lawn around 6:30 AM, but medical efforts to revive him failed. Police suspect an accidental fall but await a post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

According to a Times of India report, Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, a second-year student of the Post-Graduate Programme in Management at IIM Bangalore, celebrated his 29th birthday with a small group of friends late Saturday night. After cutting a birthday cake, Patel left the gathering and headed to his room on the second floor of the hostel. Hours later, security guards discovered him lying unconscious on the lawn near the hostel building at around 6:30 AM on Sunday. Bengaluru Shocker: Family of 4 from Allahabad Found Dead in Rented Home in Sadashivanagar.

Despite immediate medical intervention, including CPR, he was declared dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The Mico Layout police, who are investigating the case, suspect that Patel's death might have resulted from an accidental fall from the balcony. The area around the hostel did not show signs of foul play or external injury other than some bruises on the body. Patel's friends told the police that he had no apparent health issues or concerns during the celebration, and there were no signs of any altercations. They also mentioned that they did not hear any unusual sounds or distress, which further complicates the situation. Bengaluru Accident: 2 Women Die on the Spot After BBMP Truck Knocks Down 2-Wheeler, Runs Over Them.

Authorities are now awaiting the post-mortem results to confirm the exact cause of death. The police have ruled out suicide for now, citing the lack of a suicide note or any indication that Patel had been struggling emotionally. His family, residing in Gujarat, has been notified of the incident, and they are expected to arrive soon. The investigation will proceed based on their statement, and further details are expected after the post-mortem report.

