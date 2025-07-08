India News | Karnataka: Four Juveniles Arrested for Snatching 472 Grams of Gold Ornaments, Mobile Phone in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka Police arrested four juveniles involved in snatching a bag containing 472 grams of gold ornaments and a mobile phone from a woman near Garden City College in KR Puram. The stolen items, along with the two-wheeler used in the crime, worth Rs 50 lakh, were recovered within 24 hours of the incident. The juveniles were handed over to their parents.
A woman living in Prashanthnagar Layout, under KR Puram Police Station limits, filed a complaint on July 3. She said that she had recently come from Andhra Pradesh to Bangalore. On the morning of July 3, while walking alone near Garden City College in KR Puram, some unidentified people on a two-wheeler snatched a bag from her, which contained gold ornaments and a mobile phone. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Police Station.
