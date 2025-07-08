India News | Karnataka: Four Juveniles Arrested for Snatching 472 Grams of Gold Ornaments, Mobile Phone in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka Police arrested four juveniles involved in snatching a bag containing 472 grams of gold ornaments and a mobile phone from a woman near Garden City College in KR Puram. The stolen items, along with the two-wheeler used in the crime, worth Rs 50 lakh, were recovered within 24 hours of the incident. The juveniles were handed over to their parents.

A woman living in Prashanthnagar Layout, under KR Puram Police Station limits, filed a complaint on July 3. She said that she had recently come from Andhra Pradesh to Bangalore. On the morning of July 3, while walking alone near Garden City College in KR Puram, some unidentified people on a two-wheeler snatched a bag from her, which contained gold ornaments and a mobile phone. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Police Station.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Submits Preliminary Report on Air India Flight AI171 Crash to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Sources Say.

During the investigation, police quickly followed multiple leads and, within 24 hours of the incident, identified four juveniles involved in the case. Notices were sent to their parents, who brought the youths to the police station on the same day along with the stolen items.

A total of 472 grams of gold ornaments, 1 mobile phone, and 1 two-wheeler used in the crime were recovered from the possession of the four juveniles in conflict with the law. The total value of the seized property is Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read | Dau Lal Vaishnaw Dies: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away in Jodhpur.

On July 4, the four juveniles in conflict with the law were handed over to their parents.

This Investigation was successfully conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, Dr Shivakumar Gunare, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Subdivision, Reena Suvarna, by Police Inspector Sri Ramamurthy B of KR Puram Police Station and his team of officers and staff. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)