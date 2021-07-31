Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday informed that the government has extended the Covid guidelines till 16 August.

Bommai said, "The guidelines imposed till August 2 will be extended for the next 15 days. 72 per cent of school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100 per cent."

"We allowed people who had received one dose of the vaccine. From tomorrow, it'll be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," he added.

Reviewing the situation of Covid-19 in several districts of the state, Bommai also stated that resort - homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours.

He also said that he has met Union Health Minister and appealed to him for vaccines supply. "I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores so that we can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily."

All these decisions were taken after Bommai reviewed the COVID status of 8 districts today.

"I have reviewed the Covid status of 8 districts today. Last time second waves came from Kerala and Maharashtra. Now again the cases are becoming more in Kerala in the last few days. I have instructed to DCs to take care of it. And the testing unit has to be medical infrastructure has to be improved in these districts. vaccination has to be done," said Bommai. (ANI)

