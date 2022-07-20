Mangaluru (K'taka), Jul 20 (PTI) The Coastal Development Authority in Karnataka has set aside Rs 35 crore to implement 207 development works in three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada during 2022-23, its chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Hegde said the authority had taken up 229 works during 2021-22, of which 151 works were completed and the remaining 78 works are in progress.

He said the authority has set aside Rs 1 crore each for hanging bridges on the Shambhavi river at Mulki and Thenginagunddi in Bhatkal.

A sum of Rs 60 lakh is reserved for a hanging bridge at Bettampady and Rs 30 lakh for a bridge on the Gowri river, both in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

He said Rs 1 crore will be spent for the development of Parashuram theme park at Bailoor in Karkala taluk of Udupi district. Funds have also been earmarked for the development of roads and bus shelters in the three coastal districts.

Hegde said the authority will take steps to effectively implement the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' launched for sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

The Coastal Development Authority is a statutory body of the Government of Karnataka and formed under a government order in 2008.

The authority is the main advisory body to the state government on matters related to the comprehensive development of three coastal districts in Karnataka -- Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

