Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday urged the state government to thoroughly investigate the lapses that led to the tragic incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations.

He also asked the government to ensure suitable compensation and support for the families of the deceased.

The celebrations for the RCB's first-ever IPL win turned tragic as at least 11 persons died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside the stadium after thousands of RCB fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the team.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic incident, Gehlot also warned the government that such incidents must not be repeated.

In a message posted on his official 'X' account, the Governor said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the celebrations of RCB's IPL victory. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured."

The Governor also expressed concern over the lapses that may have led to the stampede.

In another post, he stated: "I urge the government to thoroughly investigate the lapses that led to the tragic incident outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and ensure suitable compensation and support for the families of the deceased. Such incidents must not be repeated."

The Governor has called for accountability and appropriate remedial action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

