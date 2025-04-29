Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed Ola, Uber, and Rapido to continue their bike taxi services until June 15.

A single-judge bench of Justice B M Shyamaprasad heard the interim petition filed by Uber India Systems Private Limited, Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, and ANI Technologies Private Ltd, seeking permission to continue operating bike taxi services.

Also Read | Canada: Punjab AAP Leader Davinder Saini's Daughter Vanshika Saini Missing for 3 Days Found Dead in Ottawa.

The court granted the petition.

Earlier, the High Court had given a six-week deadline to Ola, Uber, and Rapido to cease their bike taxi operations. It also directed the state government to ensure proper regulation of bike taxi services within six weeks.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi to Chair CCS Meet on April 30, Second After Pahalgam Carnage.

The court observed that the government should issue appropriate guidelines for bike taxi operations under Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

On April 2, the HC had ordered that bike taxi services should not be allowed until further notice.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had recently instructed the department to comply with the court's order.

Meanwhile, Rapido has planned to launch a food delivery pilot project to keep its services running. The pilot is likely to begin next week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)