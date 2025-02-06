Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a writ petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer the MUDA site allotment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The court is also scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a petition filed by veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking quashing of a criminal case against him, in which he has been booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was registered on March 14 last year based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who had earlier reserved the orders in both cases, listed the petitions for pronouncement of orders on February 7.

