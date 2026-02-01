India News | Karnataka: Hebbagodi Police Arrest 3 for Extorting Their Friend for Rs 50,000

Hebbagodi (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI): In a swift motion, Hebbagodi Police successfully apprehended three individuals for the attempted extortion of a goods vehicle driver in H Hosahalli on Friday.

The complainant, who resides at H Hosahalli within the limits of Hebbagodi Police Station, was working as a goods vehicle driver. With the intention of taking a cab, the complainant sold his goods vehicle and kept the money with himself. Upon coming to know about this, one of the complainant's friends informed two other friends, and they together hatched a plan to abduct the complainant and extort money from him, as per the police statement.

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Accordingly, on January 30, at about 7:00 PM, the complainant's friend, along with his two associates, called the complainant out of his house and took him in an autorickshaw to a secluded area. There, all three accused assaulted the complainant with a hockey stick, forcibly robbed him of ₹ 1,500/- in cash, and further demanded that he arrange an additional ₹ 50,000/-, threatening him and attempting to kill him.

Based on this complaint, a case has been registered at Hebbagodi Police Station. During the investigation, the Hebbagodi Police acted promptly and, on January 31, swiftly apprehended the three accused near their residence at H. Hosahalli and seized ₹1,500 in cash from them. Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that they had committed the offence with the intention of robbing the money that the complainant had obtained by selling his goods vehicle. According to officials, the investigation against them is ongoing.

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This operation was carried out under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, Narayan M; the leadership of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Satish K M; and the Hebbagodi Police Station Inspector, Somashekar G, along with other officers and staff, who successfully apprehended the accused. (ANI)

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