Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Mallikarjungowda, a resident of Shirur Village, made waves when he filed his nomination from Dharwad Parliamentary Constituency as an independent candidate barefoot with a whip in his hand.

He has been campaigning in his constituency with a whip in his hand, his unique approach to reaching out to voters has garnered significant attention amidst the bustling atmosphere of the election season.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal Records 77.57% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Says Election Commission.

While political campaigns typically feature grand rallies and high-profile roadshows by prominent leaders, Mallikarjungowda's style stood out for its simplicity and boldness.

With his unique approach, he intends to highlight the problems being faced by the farmers in Karnataka, who are suffering due to crop damage, and the state as well as the central government are turning a deaf ear to their problems.

Also Read | Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Six People Take Personal Loans of Rs 26.68 Lakh From Private Bank Using Forged Documents, Booked After Manager Finds Discrepancies in Video KYCs.

Talking to ANI about his style, Mallikarjungowda said that farmers in Karnataka are suffering. They are very angry. We farmers in North Karnataka hadn't received crop insurance or compensation. And we are not getting good prices for crops, and even drinking water is not available. PM Modi and Siddaramaiah will not understand the problems that we are facing. I had decided not to wear footwear until the elections. Today I had been to the Ulavi Chennabasveshwar temple, offered pooja and decided not to wear footwear.

He further said that his decision to wield a whip symbolises authority and discipline, perhaps signalling his intent to whip the political system into shape and bring about tangible change. The barefoot stride adds a touch of humility, emphasising his closeness to the people and their struggles.

He said that the government waived off the loans of big businessmen. Apart from waiving off their loans, it will be helpful if 2 to 3 lacs for farmers are waived off. We farmers want to meet PM Modi. But, police won't allow us to meet him and they stop us far away from him.

"I had contested the assembly elections in 2023 from the Navalgund constituency, but, lost as I could not fight against money power. And, in the last MP elections, they also contested and got 8 thousand votes. This time I am contesting with full preparations with the support of farmers. I am very confident about winning elections. There are 8 lakh farmers and I will get 7 lakh votes if farmers decide. Today, farmers are addicted to liquor. They are creating a fight among them by giving Rs 500 to each. So, I will try to give them a respectful life," he added.

As he filed his nomination on Thursday, Mallikarjungowda campaign style has become an integral part of his identity as a candidate. His choice to forgo the trappings of traditional political pomp in favour of a more down-to-earth approach resonates with voters disillusioned by conventional politics.

It is pertinent to note that in the cacophony of election fervor, Mallikarjungowda unique campaign style serves as a refreshing reminder of the diversity of approaches in the democratic process.

Whether his unique tactics will translate into electoral success remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, i.e. his entrance has sparked conversations and captured the imagination of voters in Dharwad and beyond.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)