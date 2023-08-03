Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI): Kalaburagi administration has launched an anti-mosquito fogging drive to curb dengue cases in the district.

Bhuvanesh Patil, City Corporation Commissioner has said, “For the past two weeks, the city has witnessed very heavy rainfall and water-logging. We have already started intensive fogging drive, especially in low-lying and slum areas.”

“We are also in touch with the health department and have trained our officials to conduct the larva survey. I request all citizens not to store water for more than two or three days...,” he added.

Vector-Borne Diseases are of six types (Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, Lymphatic Filariasis, Kala-Azar). They are seasonal and outbreak prone with all except lymphatic Filariasis showing outbreaks during monsoon and post-monsoon period generally.

National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) formulates policies/guidelines and provides technical, and financial assistance (as per National Health Mission norms) to the States/UTs for the prevention and control of these diseases. (ANI)

