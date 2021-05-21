Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a move to help Covid-19 patients, Kalaburagi City Corporation in Karnataka on Thursday launched 24X7 auto ambulance services to assist them in reaching hospitals within time.

While speaking to ANI, Corporation Commissioner, Snehal Lokhande said, "Karnataka is battling with Covid-19 cases. To help in assisting the Covid-19 patients, we have launched this service."

"Sometimes ambulances don't reach on time. With our free auto ambulance service, people can get instant help. As of now, three autos will ply in noon and two at night", informed the Commissioner.

As per the state health bulletin on Thursday, Karnataka reported 28,869 new Covid-19 cases, 52,257 discharges and 548 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total active cases stand at 5,34,954 in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also announced a complete lockdown in the state that commenced from 6 am on May 10 and will be in place till 6 am on May 24. However, he also informed that eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops have been permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown. (ANI)

