Bidar (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): A man died after allegedly getting caught in a Chinese 'manjha' (string) while riding a bike on a road in Bidar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, police said.

Makar Sankranti is a prominent festival on the Indian calendar. Devotees make offerings to the Sun god, 'Surya', and celebrate the festival with kite flying activities across the nation.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Sanjeev Kumar Gundappa Hosamani.

The incident occurred near the Nirna Cross on National Highway 65 in Talamadagi village, Bidar district. The deceased was on the way to Humanabad to pick up his daughter from a hostel, police said.

While Sanjeev Kumar was riding his bike, the kite string got caught in his neck, and he fell from the bike.

A case has been registered at the Mannakheli police station, they said.

Earlier, in a separate incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a 45-year-old man also died after a kite string allegedly slit his throat while he was riding his bike.

According to the SHO of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Manish Lodha, the deceased has been identified as Raghuveer Dhakar, and the incident occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk.

"We received information that a bike rider has died after his throat was slit by a kite string. We immediately came to the hospital upon receiving this information. The name provided is Raghuveer Dhakar, 45 years old. The incident is reported to have occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk..." Lodha said.

As a precautionary measure, the Indore police have advised the public to protect themselves. Two-wheeler riders are strongly advised to wear a muffler or a scarf to protect their necks from potentially lethal strings. (ANI)

