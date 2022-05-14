Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): A 36-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape and money extortion from a woman on the pretext of marriage in Karnataka's Mangaluru, according to a police official.

The accused was identified as Shaan Nawas.

The police said that the victim was also forced to consume drugs.

"Mangaluru City Crime Branch has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping and extorting money from a woman. He forced her to consume drugs, besides raping her on the pretext of marriage," said N Shashikumar, CP, Mangaluru City on Friday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

