New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday raised the annual iron ore production limit for Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana raised the annual iron ore production limit from 7 MMT to 15 MMT for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.

For Ballari, it raised the limit from 28 MMT to 35 MMT a year.

