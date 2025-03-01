Tumakuru (Karnataka), Mar 1 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Saturday directed the officials to complete the joint survey of all the protected forests in accordance with the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in 2022 regarding 'deemed forests' at the earliest.

The minister, who chaired a review meeting of the Forest and Environment Department of Hassan Circle in Tumakuru, directed the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO) to submit a written request to conduct the pending joint survey and provide a map of the survey numbers for which joint surveys have already been completed, a statement issued by his office said.

‘Deemed forests' are forests that are not classified so, by the Centre or states, in their records.

Khandre said that instead of making the excuse that the Revenue Department is not conducting the survey, an application should be submitted as per the rules for joint survey and a written request should be submitted to the District Collector and Sub-Divisional Officers in this regard and this process should be completed as soon as possible.

The minister instructed the officials to take action for the speedy disposal of forest crime and encroachment cases pending in various courts of the state, to provide appropriate documents and information to the government lawyers in this regard, and to cooperate with the Forest Settlement Officers (FSOs) for this purpose.

"The forest minister gave strict instructions that action should be taken against those who have encroached on more than three acres of forest land, without disturbing those who have encroached small piece of land and have agreed to state government's conditions," the statement said.

He also asked the officials to keep a record of the number of saplings planted every year and of them how many are alive.

In this regard, he asked the officials to geo-tag such saplings and upload them in the Forest Department's website so that the information is available to the public.

"The process of planting saplings and increasing the green cover should be transparent, otherwise the relevant zonal forest officers will be held responsible," Khandre warned.

