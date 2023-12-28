Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): Karnataka Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan set one-month deadline for officials to submit a detailed report on the encroachment of the Wakf properties in every district and taluk within a month.

Chairing the meeting of the district wakf at the office of the Directorate of the Minorities Welfare here on Thursday, he said they must furnish a comprehensive report on the encroachment of the wakf properties in their respective districts, encroachment of the government and private wakf properties and the total number of cases pending in the courts.

"A separate survey is being got done by the private agencies and the report of those agencies must March with the report to be presented by the district officers. In case of discrepancy, the officials concerned would be suspended," Karnataka Minister said.

Khan warned of stern action against those officials who skip the court proceedings and appear without studying the cases properties help the encroachers.

This has come to his notice and the officials concerned correct themselves or else to face the action.

"Don't come to the wakf department to make money. This is the god's work. Action will be taken against the guilty without any mercy. Submit proposals for the construction of the compound walls wherever necessary to protect the wakf properties. The design must be uniform for easy identification as the wakf property," he added.

Department Secretary Manoj Jain and Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha were present in the meeting. (ANI)

