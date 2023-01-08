Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): A man was arrested along with 16 gm narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 1.56 lakh from Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday, police said.

The accused, identified as Abdulla Bardila (51), is a resident of Goa and was arrested from Mangaluru.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Contribution of NRIs in India's Development.

On Sunday accused was found in possession of one auto-press transparent Polyphone bag containing in it white colour powder suspected to be Cocaine weighing 12.64 grams, police said.

"There was another similar bag containing in it crystal powder suspected to be MDMA (drug), weighing 3.82 grams. the total value of the seized narcotics approximately stands at Rs. 1, 56,000 in the international market," the Police said.

Also Read | Delhi: Three Killed as Elevator Crashes at Factory in Naraina Industrial Area.

The accused was arrested during a search by police inspector Nitin Halarankar, they said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)