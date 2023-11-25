Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested three people and seized 1.575 kg of Ambergris worth Rs 1,57,50,000 in Mangaluru on Saturday.

According to the Mangaluru police, the accused have been identified as Pyarejan alias Sethu (37), Badruddin alias Badru (28) and Rajesh (22).

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Sets Herself on Fire in Murshidabad, Dies; Accused Absconding.

The police also seized a car worth Rs 5 lakh and 3 mobile phones worth Rs 30,000 from the procession of the accused.

Ambergris is a product of sperm whales, which is a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and is thus prohibited for possession/export/transport.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Sortie in Tejas Statement of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Boost To 'Make in India' in Defence Sector, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)