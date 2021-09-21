New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday filed an FIR after a truck driver fled the spot following a collision with a train in Karnataka.

Mysuru-Myladuthurai Express hit the truck at around 8.30 pm between Heelalige-Carmelaram stations, said South Western Railway in an official statement.

Also Read | Mahant Anand Giri Arrested by Uttarakhand Police for Abetting Akhara Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s Suicide.

It said that truck had trespassed a track. The locopilot of the incoming train applied emergency brakes, however, the locomotive hit the truck.

There were no reports of injury or casualty to the passengers or railway crew, informed the South Western Railway.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"It is reported that the lorry driver has fled abandoning the truck at the spot," they said.

Divisional Railway Manager and senior officers of Bengaluru Division reached the spot at 10.40 pm with accident relief medical equipment and a doctor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)