Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): A total of 2,016 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka taking the total count of cases to 8,57,928.

According to the State Health Department, 3,443 patients were discharged taking the number of discharges to 8,18,392.

The death toll rose to 11,491 with 17 more deaths reported today. The active cases stand at 28,026 in Karnataka.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of cases has gone up to 87,28,795. (ANI)

