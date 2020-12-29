Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 and four related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,17,571 and the death toll to 12,074, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 1,344 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 662 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 370 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of December 29 evening, cumulatively 9,17,571 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,074 deaths and 8,93,617 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 11,861 active cases, 11,655 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 206 are in ICU.

Out of the four deaths reported on Tuesday, two each were from Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 370, followed by Tumakuru (38), Dakshina Kannada (35), Kolar (31), Hassan (25), Mysuru (23), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,87,278, followed by Mysuru (52,312) and Ballari (38,835).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,75,221, followed by Mysuru (50,812) and Ballari (38,031).

A total of over 1,38,58,850 samples have been tested so far, out of which 86,399 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 10,155 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Till date, tests have been conducted on 1,903 UK passengers who have come to the state, of them 29 are positive, 1,599 are negative and results of 275 are awaited.PTI KSU SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)