Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): In a significant meeting addressing state financial allocations, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has voiced concerns over the equitable distribution of central funds to Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, after meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Byre Gowda stated, "We have requested that based on the performance of Karnataka, whatever funds are eligible for the state of Karnataka should be released. I have expressed a discrepancy in calculating the funds deserved by Karnataka, and injustice done to Karnataka under some schemes."

He emphasized his confidence in resolving these issues, stating, "I'm confident he will correct the imbalance in funds released to Karnataka under special capital assistance," he further added.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on this issue, said "I have asked them to utilise the funds that were released earlier, and we will work to release additional funds. Karnataka also asked about staff under the ATMA scheme, so we will work to increase it... Today, we also released Rs 97 crore for watershed, because earlier funds have been used," he added.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised the concern of budget allocation to the state. He slammed the NDA government, accusing them of betraying Karnataka.

He pointed out that out of Rs1,73,030 crore allocated to states, Karnataka received only Rs 6,310 crore, a significant drop from previous allocations, as he stated in his official release.

"The NDA government's betrayal of Karnataka continues in full swing. Of the Rs1,73,030 crore allocated to states, Karnataka has been given a mere Rs 6,310 crore--a shocking drop from previous instalments. This injustice mocks every hardworking Kannadiga," he said.

He highlighted Karnataka's share of the Union Budget has stagnated.

According to his release, In 2018-19, the state received Rs46,288 crores, but in 2024-25, it has been allocated only Rs 44,485 crores, with an additional Rs15,299 crore in grants. (ANI)

