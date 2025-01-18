Lucknow, January 18: An injured and unconscious woman was discovered lying by the roadside in the PGI area on Friday. , the 30-year-old property dealer, was rushed to the Apex Trauma Centre in Vrindavan Yojana by the police after being alerted by local residents. Tragically, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The brother of the deceased woman has accused her live-in partner of murder, alleging that the motive was an INR 1 crore life insurance policy, with the partner being the sole nominee.

According to a report by Times of India, the woman, identified as Geeta Sharma, was reportedly in a live-in relationship. The woman's brother, Lalchand, has accused her live-in partner, Girija Shankar, of being responsible for her death and lodged a formal complaint at SGPGI Police Station. The postmortem report revealed multiple injuries on her body, which were determined to be the cause of her death. Lucknow Horror: Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters in Hotel With Father’s Help Over Family Disputes; Video of His Confession Surfaces.

Lalchand alleged that Geeta had a substantial insurance policy worth INR 1 crore, with her live-in partner, Girija Shankar, named as the sole nominee. He further suggested that the policy might have been the motive behind her murder, raising suspicions about Shankar’s involvement in the tragic incident. Lucknow Shocker: Teen Girl Drugs Mother With Sleeping Pills for 3 Months To Chat and Roam With Boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Geeta Sharma, originally from Rae Bareli, resided in a housing society in the PGI area and was employed as a property dealer. Her brother Lalchand alleged that Girija Shankar deceived him by claiming Geeta had been injured in an accident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

