Prayers being held at the Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Following the success of 'Operation Sindoor' of the Indian Armed Forces the Karnataka government on Thursday issued orders directing Muzrai temples across the State to conduct special prayers to seek seek blessings for the soldiers.

Muzrai temples which are under government administration, play an important role in state-sponsored religious and cultural observances.

As part of this initiative, prayers were offered this morning at the renowned Nimishambha temple in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, one of Karnataka's most prominent temples.

The priests at the temple conducted the first worship dedicated to the soldiers, making a solemn resolution for their safety and protection.

Prayers were also held at the historic Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple in Bengaluru.

Apart from this, prayers were held at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple and Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Treasurer of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple trust offered special prayers on the success of Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies and accessed by Reuters, has provided stark visual evidence of the destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke caused by India's precision missile strikes, carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday.

The strikes, targeting key strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Before-and-after satellite images of the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, the operational headquarters of JeM, show significant damage.

Bhawalpur hosts the Markaz Subhan Allah, operational since 2015, the main centre of Jaish-e-Mohammad for training and indoctrination and serves as operational headquarter of JeM. It is associated with terrorist plannings by JeM including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019.

The Markaz consists of residences of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, de-facto Chief of JeM Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar and other family members of Masood Azhar.

Masood Azhar has made several addresses from this facility extolling anti - India rhetoric and appealing to youth to join Islamic Jihad. JeM conducts regular arms, physical and religious training for its cadres at Markaz Subhan Allah.

The visuals obtained by Reuters show the terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur completely destroyed following the missile strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday. (ANI)

