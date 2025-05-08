Mumbai, May 8: Shillong Lottery Result for May 08, 2025, has been declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, generating excitement among players of the popular Shillong Teer Lottery. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are now available online, with the Shillong Teer Result Chart displaying the day’s winning numbers. Enthusiasts can also check outcomes for other sessions like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai on websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com.

A traditional game rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, the Shillong Teer Lottery combines archery and betting, drawing thousands of players daily. The Shillong Teer Result Chart serves as a key resource for tracking past results and developing strategies, keeping the game both competitive and culturally significant across India. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 08, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers The Shillong Teer Result is made available online, with websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in providing access to the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Simply visit these platforms and search for the "Shillong Teer Result for May 7, 2025" to view the results for both Round 1 and Round 2. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal? Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a unique lottery game rooted in archery, widely played in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game unfolds in two rounds each day, where skilled archers shoot arrows at a designated target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning numbers are decided based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. Those who correctly predict the outcome receive cash rewards. Blending tradition, skill, and an element of luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. The daily results and the Shillong Teer Result Chart are eagerly awaited and readily available on various online platforms.

