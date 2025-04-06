Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Three people were killed, and a person was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a side wall on the NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway, police said.

"Three people died in a car accident at Noolvi Cross near Hubli on NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway. Deceased persons travelling in a car coming to Hubballi collided with a side wall on the highway," Dharwad SP Gopal M Byakod said.

Three persons died on the spot, and another in hospital. Sujata (61), Sampatkumari ( 60), Gayatri ( 65) and Shakuntala (75) all are residents of Lingraj Nagar Hubballi. Treatment of Veerbassayya (69) is going on in the hospital, SP Byakod said.

"A case has been registered in Hubballi Rural Police, and an investigation is ongoing," SP Byakod said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

