Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 26 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday confirmed that the state has begun preparations to identify and deport Pakistani nationals, following an advisory from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"The Union Home Ministry has advised all states to deport Pakistani nationals residing in India. We have directed all Superintendents of Police and senior officers to compile a list of such individuals," Parameshwara said while addressing the media. He added that those holding permanent visas will be exempt from the deportation process.

The Home Minister further stated that even Pakistani students currently studying in Karnataka would be asked to return. "We, too, have issued the advisory to our SPS. I do not have the exact numbers as of now," he added.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Parameshwara said Karnataka has remained on high alert since the incident. "We have been alert since the incident happened. It is not only in the state, but the alert is nationwide," he said.

Commenting on Karnataka Cabinet Minister Santosh Lad's recent demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, Parameshwara agreed with the intelligence failure but refrained from commenting on the resignation demand.

"From the beginning, we have said that this happened due to an intelligence failure. With respect to the resignation statement, I have no comments," he said.

Parameshwara had called for strict actions against the terrorists on Friday over the killing of innocent tourists in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. He also demanded that the illegal residents be identified and deported.

Speaking to ANI, Parameshwara said, "Strict action should be taken against the terrorists. We have to keep an eye on those who are living here illegally. They all should be sent back." Expressing support and assistance to the Central goverment, Parameshwara added, "The central government's Intelligence officials are also in Bengaluru. If we learn about any sleeper cells, we will inform the central government about them."

Earlier, Delhi CM Gupta confirmed on Saturday that the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas, effective April 27, 2025. The CM stated that existing medical visas will also become invalid after April 29.

Retweeting Delhi government's post, Gupta wrote, "The Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has revoked all Visas issued to Pakistani Nationals, except Medical, Diplomatic & Long-Term visas, with effect from 27th of April, 2025. The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after 29th of April, 2025. No new visas will be issued to Pakistani Nationals henceforward. Delhi Government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders. Every violation is being sincerely tracked, and necessary action will follow."

She further added that the Delhi government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders and that all violations are being tracked and addressed. The announcement comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which has triggered a wave of grief and anger across the country.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)

