Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the State is set to build five world-class Aerospace and Defence Parks to bolster its high-tech manufacturing capabilities across the state.

Sharing a post on X, Shivkumar said the initiative aims to strengthen Karnataka's leadership in aerospace and defence manufacturing while creating new opportunities for skilled talent.

"Karnataka is stepping forward with a bold vision to build five world-class Aerospace and Defence Parks across the state. This initiative strengthens our leadership in high-tech manufacturing and creates new opportunities for skilled talent. It marks a decisive move toward shaping India's future in aerospace innovation," he wrote.

On November 7, dismissing talk about "November revolution", Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that the true revolution will be Congress coming back to power in 2028 in the State.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, he said, "Somebody has written about the November revolution in the media. We have been given responsibilities for the Bihar election, and we are busy with it. There is no other revolution other than the Bihar revolution."

Shivakumar was in the national capital to meet legal experts in connection with the inter-state water dispute.

Asked if he was meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "I am not meeting anyone. No one has discussed Cabinet expansion with me. I don't have a plan to meet any leader; I will only discuss party organisation."

"We had a meeting on vote theft yesterday and today. If there is any discussion on Cabinet expansion, it is in the media. Have I spoken about leadership change, or has CM spoken about it? We will go by what the party says. If they say CM will be there for 5 years, he will be there. If they say he will be there for 10 or 15 years, he will be there for as many years. I am a disciplined soldier of the party, and I will never cross the party's line," Shivakumar stressed. (ANI)

