Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to establish an anti-communal task force within the police department to tackle criminal and communal violence in the state.

Parameshwara stressed the need for such a unit to curb rising polarisation and maintain societal peace.

Minister Parameshwara said that he has directed the state's Director General of Police to submit a proposal for the initiative.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parameshwara said, "We have taken a decision to constitute an Anti-Communal Force, within the police department. When the naxal activity was there, we created an Anti-Naxal Force. Similarly, we want to make an Anti-Communal Force to see that the society is peaceful. The polarisation is already taking place here and there. We want to see that all those things will be put at rest. I had told our Director General of Police to send out a proposal regarding that."

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said that the task force will take strict action against those who support or promote communalism.

"This task force will operate separately in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The Anti-Communal Task Force will take strict action against those who support or promote communalism," he added.

Minister Parameshwara added that the task force will also investigate past communal riots.

"The soon-to-be-formed Anti-Communal Task Force will investigate past communal riots. Going forward, the police will take strict action against those who make provocative statements. No matter how influential a person is, the police will take action. Even if they are political leaders, action will be taken against them," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had slammed the BJP over its criticism of the state government's proposed Anti-Communal Task Force and accused the party of fostering communal tensions in the state.

"Whatever the BJP wants to do, let them be held accountable for it. How did places like Mangaluru's Karavali and the coastal belt become a laboratory for Hindutva?" Kharge asked. (ANI)

