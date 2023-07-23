Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Two children died after drowning in a pit filled with rainwater at the under-construction site of an overhead tank in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials the deceased have been identified as Ajay (12) and Abhishek (11).

Informing about the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Chandu Patil said that three children went missing since Saturday evening after they went to play. Later, on Sunday morning we came to know that two of the boys were found drowned at the under-construction site of an overhead tank.

"The construction of the overhead tank started last year and was stopped for the last six months due to some problems. The company that is doing the construction has not built any fence or boundary which led to the death of the children," he said.

"Because of the negligence of the company, we lost two children", he added.

He also informed that the Commissioner has earlier visited the incident site and asked the assigned company to construct the fence. (ANI)

