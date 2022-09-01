Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Severe waterlogging was reported in Karnataka's Koramangala and Marathahalli on Wednesday after heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Due to incessant rains, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru and several trees were uprooted on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited flood-hit areas in Ramanagar District and inspected the large-scale damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi Lake in Maruti Layout in the city.

From there, he walked on the railway track for over half a kilometre to see the damages. From the breached Bakshi Lake, the CM visited the farmers' houses and promised them suitable compensation. The completely collapsed house will be paid Rs 1 lakh immediately and a total of Rs 5 lakh will be paid in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister heard the problems of the affected people and promised relief. Officials were given instruction to take up the repair works of Bakshi Lake immediately.

Revenue Minister R.Ashok, Higher Education and District-in-Charge Minister Dr. C.N.Ashwath Narayana, former CM and Channapatna MLA H.D.Kumaraswamy and Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy were also present.

Bommai earlier instructed deputy commissioners of districts to distribute compensation for crop loss and house damage immediately to those affected by rains.

The Chief Minister held a video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of those districts which have been receiving heavy rains in the last three days and asked them to take measures.

Bommai said roads and bridges damaged due to rains must be repaired immediately and officials concerned must work in coordination, a power supply must be restored whenever there has been a disruption of power, and quality food must be served to people taking shelter at the care centres. (ANI)

