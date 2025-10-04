Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): A fresh case has been filed at the Madurai Bench of the High Court on Friday against a Tamil Nadu Vijayak Forum (TVK) official for allegedly threatening petitioner Kathiresan, a Madurai resident who had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) following the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives and injured several.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management.

Also Read | Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Following the tragedy, seven Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed at the Madurai Bench of the High Court, demanding regulation of such gatherings and a CBI investigation.

In his original PIL, Kathiresan had urged that political parties like TVK should not be allowed to conduct roadshows or processions without proper safety arrangements. The court had issued several orders enforcing these regulations.

Also Read | 'Watching the Stampede Videos Is Painful': Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Stampede at Vijay's Rally in Karur.

While addressing to the media, petitioner Kathiresan's lawyer Amaravel Pandian said that after today's court proceedings, following orders passed by the judge, Vinoth, the TVK Secretary of the Bhoothagudi branch, went directly to Kathiresan's residence and threatened him.

"After today's court proceedings, following orders passed by the judge, Vinoth, the TVK Secretary of the Bhoothagudi branch, went directly to my client Kathiresan's residence and threatened him. As soon as Kathiresan contacted me, Vinoth and his associates fled the scene. We have now filed a fresh case before the Madurai Bench of the High Court regarding this threat. The matter will come up for hearing soon," Kathiresan's lawyer told reporters.

Earlier, the Madras High Court on Friday prohibited political rallies, roadshows and similar public events along state and national highways in the state until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were formulated.

The order was passed while hearing four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking directions to frame SOPs for mass gatherings to prevent incidents similar to the recent Karur stampede.

The government also assured the court that it will not permit any meetings on the state and national highways, except the earmarked places, until the SOPs are finalised.

The high court also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Karur stampede that killed 41 people and injured several others on September 27.

Earlier today, Madras High Court Justice N Senthilvkumar dismissed the anticipatory bail filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam district secretary N Sathish Kumar seeking bail in the Karur stampede case.

The judge raised questions on why the party failed to control the mob, highlighting the cadre's unruly behaviour, including the rampage and damage caused to public properties during the party chief Vijay's roadshow.

Additionally, opposing the anticipatory bail, Government Advocate S Santhosh also submitted nine First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against the TVK members, including the district secretary, in connection with the destruction of public properties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)