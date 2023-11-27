Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): In a breathtaking spectacle on Kartik Purnima evening, the ghats of Kashi looked celestial, illuminated with 21 lakh earthen lamps (diyas).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the first lamp on Dev Diwali.

The event, attended by citizens and dignitaries, including ambassadors and envoys from 70 countries, 150 delegates and their families, showcased the splendour of Kashi on the festival.

Kashi city witnessed the lighting of approximately 21 lakh diyas, with over 12 lakh people adorning the crescent-shaped ghats. One lakh lamps were made from cow dung, adding a traditional touch to the luminous display.

Lamps were lit on the ghats on the western bank and on the sands on the eastern bank of Ganga. Additionally, Kashi's ponds, lakes, Markandeya Mahadev on the Ganga-Gomti banks, and Shastri Ghat on the Varuna river were lit up with millions of lamps treating the guests and visitors with a spectacular visual feast.

Dev Diwali in Kashi saw the government contributing 12 lakh lamps, including one lakh made from cow dung, while voluntary organisations and people also collectively added more lamps transforming Kashi into a resplendent sea of light.

It marked the first occasion where a multitude of diplomats from various nations experienced a sense of pride witnessing an extraordinary and unforgettable moment. With the Yogi government giving the status of 'state fair' to Dev Diwali this year, the aura of the festival is spreading all over the world.

Kashi extended a divine welcome to the Gods with the resonant echoes of conch shells, the grandeur of Maha Aarti, and the melodic symphony of bells and gongs reverberating across all the ghats.

The Chief Minister personally welcomed the guests and joined them on a cruise to partake in the breathtaking spectacle of Dev Diwali.

The ghats of Kashi underwent a dazzling transformation, becoming a lively tapestry of colours. The spectacle included a mesmerizing laser show in some areas, captivating both local and international tourists who revelled in the display of vibrant green aerial fireworks along the sandy banks of the Ganga.

Amidst expressions of devotion to Lord Ram and patriotism, the Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat offered a unique blend of spirituality and social bonding. Dedicated to Ramlala, this special ceremony provided devotees with a sacred glimpse of Ramlala and the revered Ram temple.

Tribute was paid to the brave soldiers of the country by making a replica of Amar Jawan Jyoti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The immortal brave warriors of India were also honoured with 'Bhagirath Shaurya Samman'. As many as 21 'Archakas' and 51 'Dev Kanyas' worshipped Mother Ganga and performed Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. They also gave the message of women power.

The ghats of Kashi were enveloped in a supernatural ambience brought to life by the simultaneous illumination of lamps. The mystical experience was heightened by a captivating sound and light show with a projection at Chet Singh Ghat, narrating pictorial information about mythological Kashi and Lord Shiva. The audience was enthralled by this immersive display.

Dev Diwali witnessed a citywide transformation, with temples, facade lights on the ghats, and electric poles along the roads adorned with alluring Tricolour spiral fringes, adding glory to the spectacle. Apart from this, a live telecast of Maha Aarti was done on the ghats at six major places in the city.

Aligning with the grandeur observed during its inauguration, the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex underwent another transformation on Dev Diwali, adorned with a resplendent display of 11 quintals of flowers.

The significance of Kashi, centred around the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, along with details about the corridor's construction, were highlighted through a captivating laser show at Ganga Dwar.

On Dev Diwali, ensuring the safety of both tourists and devotees was of paramount importance, leading to the strategic division of the ghats into 8 zones, 11 sectors, and 32 sub-sectors.

A blueprint for complete preparation regarding security, traffic system, parking, emergency management, QRT, entry and exit on ghats, rivers, and roads had been prepared.

To prioritize the safety of women, Pink Booths were set up and anti-Romeo squad were put in place. Lanes were demarcated from both directions for boats to travel in the Ganga. Safety equipment was installed on the boats and sailors were instructed to avoid over-riding and intoxication. NDRF and water police personnel were deployed with boats, modern equipment, and water ambulance, along with a team of doctors.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, State Government Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Minister Anil Rajbhar, Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' and Ravindra Jaiswal among others were present on the auspicious occasion. (ANI)

