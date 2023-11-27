New Delhi, November 27: The Election Commission on Monday issued a show cause notice to Karnataka government for violation of the model of conduct for publishing advertisements of its various welfare schemes and achievements in poll-bound Telangana without their approval.

In its notice to the Karnataka government, the poll panel said that it has been brought to the notice of the Commission by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vide their representation dated November 27 and by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) vide their representation dated November 25 that the Karnataka government has published advertisements of various welfare schemes and achievements in the Hyderabad edition of several newspapers on November 24-27. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: KCR’s Promise for Exclusive IT Park for Minorities Triggers Row.

"The Commission has examined its own records and found that neither such approval was granted by the Commission as required under above mentioned instruction nor any such application from the state of Karnataka is found pending for decision. "The said act of giving advertisements highlighting the welfare schemes and achievements of government by the government of Karnataka in newspapers having circulations in poll going state of Telangana is in gross violation of the Commission's above directions."

It said that the Commission has taken a serious view of the said violative act by the government of Karnataka and asked the Karnataka government to explain the circumstances which led to the violation of the Commission's aforesaid MCC instructions on the part of the government. The explanation should reach to the Commission by November 28 at 5 p.m., it said, adding that further publication of any such advertisements by the Karnataka government in Telangana shall be stopped forthwith with immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the government from the Commission as required by the instructions on MCC. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Will Rename Hyderabad as Bhagyangar if BJP Comes to Power, Says G Kishan Reddy.

It also asked to explain why disciplinary action is not directed against Secretary-in-charge of Department of Information and Public Relations for above mentioned violations of procedure as required under MCC instructions, as expected under the instruction of the Commission.

Polling for 119 member Telangana assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

