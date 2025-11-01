Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, on Friday, lauded Kashi's remarkable transformation over the past two decades and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this transformation.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new Satram building at Varanasi's Sigra, Radhakrishnan said, "The Kashi I saw 25 years ago is completely different from the Kashi of today. This transformation has been made possible because of two great leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Also Read | Haryana Day 2025 Date: When Is Haryana State Formation Day? History, Significance and Formation of Haryana State Explained.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the ceremony, welcomed the Vice President on his first visit to Kashi.

"From the Ganga in Kashi to the Kaveri in Tamil Nadu, we are united, irrespective of language difference," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Devutthana Ekadashi 2025 Date: When Is Prabodhini Ekadashi or Kartiki Ekadashi, November 1 or 2? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi Marking the End of Chaturmasya.

"This new initiative will provide space and support for pilgrims visiting from Tamil Nadu and will further strengthen our cultural and spiritual ties," he added.

Following the inauguration, Vice President Radhakrishnan and CM Yogi visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers.

Earlier today, the Vice-President of India graced the inauguration of the new Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram building at Sigra, Varanasi, as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed the Vice-President at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport upon his arrival, as per an official release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

The newly constructed Satram is a 10-storey building with 140 rooms, built at a cost of Rs 60 crore by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society. This is the Society's second Satram in Varanasi, dedicated to providing accommodation to visiting devotees and encouraging younger generations to connect with the holy city. The initiative embodies the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by strengthening the deep-rooted Kashi-Tamil Nadu cultural connect.

The event also highlighted the longstanding tradition of pilgrimage between Kashi and South India, dating back to the establishment of the first Satram in 1863 by the Nattukkottai Trust. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)