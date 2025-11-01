Haryana Day is celebrated every year with great fanfare and enthusiasm on November 1 to mark the formation of the state of Haryana. On this day in 1966, Haryana was carved out of the erstwhile state of Punjab on linguistic lines. The state was created to give a separate identity to people speaking Hindi and belonging to the Haryanvi culture. This year, Haryana Day 2025 falls on Saturday, November 1. This day holds great importance as it celebrates Haryana’s cultural pride, unity, and progress.

Over the years, the state has become one of India’s most prosperous regions, known for its contributions to agriculture, sports, and industrial growth. In this article, let’s know more about Haryana Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Happy Haryana Day! From Besan Ki Roti to Churma, Delicious Food To Celebrate Haryana Formation Day.

Haryana Day 2025 Date

Haryana Day 2025 falls on Saturday, November 1.

Haryana Day History

As per historical records, during the Vedic era, Haryana was the site of the Kuru Kingdom, one of India's great Mahajanapadas. The state was part of the British Punjab province. The Delhi division of Punjab province formed the bulk of Haryana. Among the princely states that were located in the state were Jind, Kalsia, Loharu, Dujana and Pataudi, as well as parts of the Patiala State.

Haryana was carved out after the linguistic reorganisation of Punjab on November 1, 1966 under the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966). The Indian government set up the Shah Commission under the chairmanship of Justice JC Shah on April 23, 1966 to divide the existing state of Punjab and determine the boundaries of the new state of Haryana after consideration of the languages spoken by the people. It encompassed the predominantly Hindi-speaking southern part of former Punjab, while the state of Punjab was reduced to the area where Punjabi speakers formed the majority population. Haryana Day Quotes and Images: Share Haryana Formation Day HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Greetings and Messages to Celebrate Statehood Day.

The commission delivered its report on May 31, 1966 whereby the then-districts of Hisar, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Karnal were to be a part of the new state of Haryana. Further, the tehsils of Jind and Narwana in the Sangrur district, along with Naraingarh, Ambala and Jagadhri, were to be included. The commission recommended that the tehsil of Kharar, which includes Chandigarh, the state capital of Punjab, should be a part of Haryana. However, Kharar was given to Punjab and the city of Chandigarh was made a union territory, serving as the capital of both Punjab and Haryana.

Bhagwat Dayal Sharma became the first Chief Minister of Haryana while Chaudhary Devi Lal is credited to be the individual who pushed for the creation of this commission. He was an instrumental figure in the separation of the Haryana state from Punjab in 1966.

Haryana Day Significance

Haryana Day holds great importance as it celebrates the state’s cultural pride, unity, and progress. Over the years, the state has become one of India’s most prosperous regions, known for its contributions to agriculture, sports, and industrial growth. On this day, official ceremonies and parades are held in Chandigarh and other district headquarters while cultural programs, folk dances like Phag, Ghoomar, and Raas Leela are performed to mark this historic occasion. Schools and colleges hold essay writing, debates, and cultural shows to honour the state’s heritage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).