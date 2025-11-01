Devutthan Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi, is a Hindu occasion dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Devuthani Ekadashi, as the name goes, means ‘Dev’ that refers to God and ‘Uthni’ that means waking up. This time, many devotees are confused about whether Devutthana Ekadashi 2025 falls on November 1 or November 2, but don’t worry, we have the correct information for you! According to drikpanchang, Devutthana Ekadashi 2025 falls on November 1. The Parana time (fast-breaking time) is on November 2 from 13:19 pm to 15:28 pm.

On the Parana day, the Hari Vasara end moment is at 12:55 pm. The EkadashiTithi begins at 09:11 am on November 1, 2025, and ends at 07:31 am on November 2, 2025. This day is also known as Kartiki Ekadashi in some regions of India. The occasion basically marks the waking up of Lord Vishnu after the four-month period in which he rests, rejuvenates, and returns with double the strength. In this article, let's know more about Devutthana Ekadashi 2025 date, timings, shubh muhurat and the significance of this day that marks the end of Chaturmasya.

Devutthana Ekadashi 2025 Date

Devutthana Ekadashi 2025 falls on Saturday, November 1, 2025

Devutthana Ekadashi 2025 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 09:11 am on November 1, 2025 and ends at 07:31 am on November 2, 2025.

The Parana time (fast-breaking time) is on November 2 from 13:19 pm to 15:28 pm.

On the Parana day, the Hari Vasara end moment is at 12:55 pm.

Devutthana Ekadashi Significance

Devuthani Ekadashi holds great significance for Hindus across India, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. It signifies the day when Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month divine slumber, known as Chaturmas. This sacred period begins with Devshayani Ekadashi, usually observed in June or July, marking the time when Lord Vishnu is believed to enter a state of cosmic rest.

As described in various Hindu scriptures and legends, Lord Vishnu’s repose during Chaturmas represents a cycle of renewal and restoration. Hence, during these months, no auspicious events such as weddings or major religious rituals are performed. When Lord Vishnu awakens on Devuthani Ekadashi, it symbolizes the resurgence of divine energy and the commencement of new, blessed beginnings.

