Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Kashi Vishwanath temple will stay open during the Sutak Kaal period of the Lunar Eclipse, the temple organizers said.

"The temple will be closed at 11 pm as usual which is two hours before the Lunar Eclipse. After the Eclipse is over, we will perform Moksh puja and open the temple. The Lunar Eclipse timing will be during the time when the temple remains closed as usual. Hence it won't affect the darshan timings," Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO Sunil Verma told ANI on Friday.

Kashi Vishwanath Trust President Nagendra Pandey said that it is advised not to eat anything or engage in any business during the Sutak Kaal.

"The time starting 15 hours before the Lunar Eclipse is known as Sutak Kaal. During the sutak kaal one should not eat and stop their business," Pandey said.

Explaining the scientific reasons for such restrictions, the temple trust president said, "There are many scientific reasons for this. This is because the rays which come during this time are not good for our health. So our ancestors framed certain restrictions on Lunar eclipse."

Pointing out the exceptions to this rule, Pandey said, "However if someone is a child or elderly or those who are not well cannot follow these because it will be detrimental for their health."

Pandey said that as per general rules the Kashi Vishwanath temple stays closed one hour prior to the eclipse. He also added that different temples follow different rules during the sutak kaal.

"Different temples have different rules pertaining to eclipse. At Kashi Vishwananth, we close the temple one hour before the eclipse," the temple trust president said.

"The lunar eclipse time is from 1:05 am to 2:14 am," he added.

During a lunar eclipse, it is typically advised to stay inside and refrain from beginning any new projects or activities. Pregnant women are strictly forbidden from going outside during a lunar eclipse, cutting or sewing any fabric, carrying sharp tools like scissors or blades, or using knives, among other activities that could harm the unborn child. As per belief, people avoid consuming food. (ANI)

