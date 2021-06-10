Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Heat wave continued across Kashmir on Thursday as many areas of the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, recorded the season's highest maximum temperature, officials said.

The maximum temperature clocked in Srinagar was 34.7 degrees Celsius – the highest of the season so far, the officials said.

The maximum on Thursday was 6.8 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of the season.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, was the hottest recorded place in the valley as the maximum settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius – 6.9 degrees Celsius above the normal, the officials said.

They said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir – recorded a maximum of 34.3 degrees Celsius -- highest of the season, while the mercury in Kokernag, also in south, settled at the maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

The officials said Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir registered the maximum of 30.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Gulmarg settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius – which was the highest of the season.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed hot weather conditions over the last several days with a sharp increase in day temperatures.

However, there is a possibility of a respite in the hot weather conditions in the union territory as the Met Office has predicted light to moderate rains on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a chance of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office said.

However, the intensity of the rainfall would be more in the Jammu region as compared to the valley.

