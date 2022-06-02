Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Condemning the killing of a banker in south Kashmir's Kulgam, senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Thursday expressed concern that the valley may be reverting back to the 90s when terrorism was at its peak in the region.

Kumar said the situation has to be reversed as terrorism has no place in a civilised society.

Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan was shot dead Thursday by terrorists inside a bank in Kulgam district where he worked.

The killing which was followed by an IED blast in Shopian that left three soldiers injured only testifies the gravity of the situation, raising “doubts over the tackling of the security situation”, the NC leader said.

“Tall claims made by the administration about normalcy stand refuted with one after another terror attacks taking place in broad day light,” he said.

Sadhotra offered his condolences to the victim's family and expressed solidarity with them.

