Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday said that Kashmir and Kashmiriyat are incomplete without the Pandits who are living in different parts of the country after their mass migration from the valley following the eruption of militancy in 1990.

Karra was speaking to a group of Kashmiri Pandits during his visit to the Jagti migrant camp to exchange Mahashivratri greetings, a party spokesman said.

Senior party leaders, including working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former minister Yogesh Sawhney, and migrant cell chairman H L Pandita, accompanied Karra, the spokesperson added.In his message, the JKPCC chief said that humanity comes before all religions, and all festivals belong to everyone and should be celebrated together.

"Kashmir and Kashmiriyat are incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits," he said, adding that there is a lot of pain in his heart over the suffering of the migrant community and their being away from home.

He assured the Pandits that all their issues would be highlighted in every possible manner. The speakers recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the welfare of the community.

The participants discussed their issues of concern and the hardships faced by them, including the lack of adequate health facilities in the township, the spokesman said.

