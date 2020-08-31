Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) An organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits 'India 4 Kashmir' on Monday slammed the Gupkar Declaration and said the community was at the forefront of the fight to revoke Article 370 .

The declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019, at the Gupkar residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, a day before the Centre announced its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories.

Also Read | Ganpati Visarjan 2020: Mumbai Police to Deploy 35,000 Personnel Across The City, 5000 CCTVs to Made Operational.

The organisation also condemned and disowned support to the declaration by “certain fringe elements” of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Kashmiri Pandits have always been at the forefront of the fight for abrogation of article 370 and 35A, it said.

Also Read | JEE 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Wishes Good Luck to Students, Says Over 7 Lakh Candidates Downloaded Admit Cards.

The reaction comes after a delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs on August 27 called on National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah here and extended its support to Gupkar Declaration.

India 4 Kashmir has condemned and disowned support to the Gupkar declaration by “certain fringe elements” of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the organisations spokesperson in Delhi Sakshi Mattoo said.

She also said a statement about the meeting reeks of “suspicion” as it does not mention a single name of the so-called delegation members that called on former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Col Tej K Tikoo, President All India Kashmiri Samaj, in his statement denounced the Gupkar declaration.

He said "Kashmiri Pandits have always been at the forefront of the fight for abrogation of article 370 and 35A".PTI AB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)