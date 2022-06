Tulmulla (J-K), Jun 8 (PTI) Amid tight security, hundreds of pilgrims paid obeisance at the famous Ragnya Devi temple here in Ganderbal on Wednesday for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela with the recent killings of Hindus by terrorists in the Valley casting a shadow on the festivities.

While the Mela has been organised after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, the number of devotees this year was far less than in the past.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinar trees in Tulmulla village in this central Kashmir district, the temple is visited by Kashmiri Pandit devotees from across the valley and Jammu region as well as tourists.

Devotees - walking barefoot - carried rose petals and offered prayers to the goddess, as the chants of hymns reverberated in the temple compound.

The devotees paid obeisance to the deity while offering milk and kheer (pudding) at the sacred spring within the complex.

“The festivities are different this year as compared to the previous years. The fervour is missing. It is painful. Our hearts are filled with pain as the number of devotees this year is very low,” Meenakshi, a devotee, told PTI.

She said there was an atmosphere of fear in militancy-hit Kashmir before as well, but since the last couple of months, “the fear has increased due to the killings”.

“We (Kashmiri Pandits) are terrified,” she added.

A series of terror killing of non-Muslims, including migrant Kashmiri government employees, in recent months in Kashmir has sparked fears of fresh exodus from the Valley.

Another devotee Sandeep Koul said it was unfortunate that there was not much of a rush of devotees.

“We feel good when we see our friends and relatives when they visit the temple. But, this year we are sad. The PM's package employees have also left. Not many people have come from outside,” Koul said.

It is believed that the colour of the sacred spring water which flows below the temple indicates to the situation in the valley.

While most of the colours do not have any particular significance, black or darkish colour of the water is believed to be an indication of inauspicious times for Kashmir.

Referring to the colour of the water in the temple compound which is "clear and milky white" this year, another devotee Vivek Bhat expressed hope that the coming time would be good for the Kashmir valley.

“We wish to see the festivities as they used to be in the previous years. We hope it brings back good times and our brothers who have left the valley return,” he said.

Meenakshi said the government had made security arrangements for the mela, but the community members were living under constant fear.

“See I had no security with me while I travelled. Even when we go to the market to get vegetables, we are constantly in fear. We see everyone with suspicion. We never know who will take out a pistol and opens fire,” she said, adding, "people here are good, but there are certain elements who are bad”.

Meenakshi said the community is hopeful of the situation improving.

Nanna Ji, a Kashmiri Pandit who is a regular at the Mela every, said there used to be no vacant space left in the temple compound in the previous years, but this year, the scene is different.

“I pray to Mata that the situation improves and those who have left the valley because of target killings return to the valley and next year, we can celebrate with great enthusiasm,” he said.

He appealed to the Muslim brethren to support the community to give a befitting reply to those behind the target killings.

