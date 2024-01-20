Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday observed Exodus Day on Friday marking the day when they were made to leave their homeland in Kashmir valley by terrorists there.

Kashmiri pandits observed Exodus Day 'Nishkasan Diwas' on January 19 where a seminar was held and prominent speakers within and outside the community were present and remembered the date when the minority community was asked to leave their homes on that day.

A large number of Kashmiri Pandits had gathered for the event under the banner of "Kashmir Peace Lovers" which was the start of the 35th year of exile for this community from the land of Kashyap Bhumi, Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandit community of Gurugram said in a press release.

Most of the young and old dedicated themselves to their quest to reclaim their motherland and work for the restoration of peace in the land of their ancestors.

The occasion aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the community while emphasizing the strength and perseverance that define their journey.

Prominent speakers included Ashok Bhan, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of India; Dr Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor Shri Vishwakarma Skill University; Reena N Singh, a prominent social activist and Advocate Supreme Court of India; Mr Rajesh Pandit, IT Entrepreneur.

Everyone emphasized the need for solidarity, understanding, and support to address the complex issues faced by the displaced community where a way ahead has to be found to address this peculiar situation where almost 35 years have passed and there is no sign of "Ghar Vapsi"- Return to their Homes and Hearths with Central government having no concrete policy to address the situation, the release added. (ANI)

