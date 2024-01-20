Gurugram, January 20: Gurugram Police have arrested an accused for killing a woman and dumping her body, who was blackmailing him and extorting money. Police said that the victim’s body is yet to be recovered. Police said that the 38-year-old victim was murdered by her lover, who was troubled by her continuous extorting money threats over illegal relationships.

The accused, Satyawan, is a resident of Anjana Colony in the village of Khandsa Gurugram. The victim, Reena Pandey who also lived in the area was known to the accused. “The victim had an extra-marital relationship with the accused. She had been extorting money from him. The accused family came to know about the matter,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Jumps to Death From Kaushambi Metro Station; Police Finds Couple’s Toddler Crying Next to Mother’s Corpse at Gurugram Flat

Police said that the victim's family filed a missing person complaint at the Sector-93 police post on July 22, 2021. A case under Section 302 (murder) was registered on the complaint of the victim's family. During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed that he had paid money to Reena on several occasions, but she would keep asking for more every other day. Gurugram Shocker: Former Model Divya Pahuja, Accused of Gangster Gadoli's Murder, Killed in Hotel; Disturbing Video of Body Being Dragged and Dumped in BMW Emerges

"The accused on July 12, 2021, had drunk alcohol in Sector-37 and strangled her to death and dumped her body in a drain. The accused has confessed his crime," police said. Police said that the accused was produced before a court on Friday for further legal proceedings.

