Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Kashmiri music industry is experiencing a surge in growth due to the efforts of talented and ambitious young artists who are making video albums that rival those produced on social media platforms.

The artists are showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir through their music, and are quickly gaining recognition on a national and international level. The video albums being produced by the young talents are of top-notch quality, with high production values and captivating storytelling.

They are not only showcasing the exceptional musical talent present in Kashmir but also highlighting the breathtaking landscapes and the unique traditions of Kashmir. This new generation's found attention in the Kashmiri music industry is creating opportunities for young artists to showcase their talents and make a mark in the entertainment industry.

It is also shedding light on the potential of Kashmir to produce high-quality content that can compete on a global scale.

The progress of the Kashmiri music industry is not only a source of pride for Kashmir but also a testament to the perseverance and creativity of its youth.

With continued support and recognition, the industry has the potential to further thrive and make a significant impact in the world of music and entertainment.

Kozmik Records, a leading record label studio, has been instrumental in elevating the Kashmiri music scene by producing high-quality albums. Their dedication to promoting local talent has led to the emergence of numerous new singers and actors, captivating the interest of the youth and local communities. This infusion of modernity into Kashmiri music has sparked a trend that is gaining popularity among the younger generation.

"We aim at bringing together all local artists at one place and trying to elevate the Kashmiri music. We have started nee projects with Locals Kashmiri artists. The Kashmiri youth is inclined towards Punjabi or Bollywood music. So, our initiative focuses on bringing together Kashmiri youth and promoting new talents and Kashmiri music," Kozmik Records Production House owner Sahil Ahmad said while speaking to ANI.

The youth gets a chance to come on screen, which attracts them, towards the industry. The modern touch of Kashmir music is trending among youth and in local communities. Efforts are underway to cultivate the Kashmiri music industry to a level akin to the thriving Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and other regional music industries across various states. (ANI)

