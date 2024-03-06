Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has heightened security in the valley ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit tomorrow, March 7.

Security was also put on high alert in Kashmir and around the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, which is the venue of the Prime Minister's rally, as thousands of people are expected to turn in from different parts of Kashmir. Security forces established nakas in different areas to avoid any untoward incidents ahead of the PM's visit.

Also Read | PM Modi Bihar Visit: On Second State Tour in Less than a Week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 12,800 Crore.

People are ready to welcome the Prime Minister in Kashmir, expecting the announcement of a development package.

Abdul Rashid Ganie, a political leader, told ANI on Wednesday, "First of all, I want to thank the media for reaching out to us. People in every district of Kashmir are waiting to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands will be thronging to Srinagar tomorrow to catch a glimpse of their leader and express their gratitude (for changing the status of Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Setback to Kamal Nath as Seven Congress Corporators from Chhindwara Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.

Sharing his delight at PM Modi's visit to the Valley, Satpal Singh, a local, said, "Modiji will announce some kind of development package. We are very poor. There is the issue of daily wage workers. PM Modi will solve the issues of the employees."

"I am applying for leave tomorrow to attend the PM's rally," he added.

At around noon on Thursday, the PM will reach Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, where he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme, an official statement said.

A press release said that the PM will dedicate to the nation about Rs 5000 crore worth of the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme'--the agri-economy in J&K.

He will also dedicate to the nation and launch multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1400 crore under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including the project for 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine', Srinagar.

The Prime Minister will also launch the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign'. Besides, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1000 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir and will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including women achievers, lakhpati didis, farmers, entrepreneurs, etc.

The Prime Minister will also launch about 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country, it said.

PM will announce 42 tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)